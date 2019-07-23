Sammie’s Friends full — 107 strays came to animal shelter in July alone

Sammie’s Friends @ the Nevada County Animal Shelter is officially full. While the capacity of the shelter can vary depending upon the number of stray dogs and cats brought in each day by the general public or Nevada County Animal Control, a total of 107 animals have passed through the shelter’s doors since July 1. Since then, 21 animals have been recovered and 31 were accepted into foster care thanks to volunteer foster families, said shelter director Lorie Hennessey. The remaining animals, such as Chase, pictured, remain at the shelter.

“We need our community’s help in spreading the word to adopt — and not shop — for dogs, puppies, cats and kittens,” added Hennessey. “The shelter life is stressful for animals, so we are working hard to find their forever homes as quickly as possible. Please tell family members, friends and those around you to visit and meet our amazing fur friends.”

Those able to foster a dog, puppy, cat or kittens, are encouraged to contact Sammie’s Friends as soon as possible, as more foster families are needed to relieve the animal stress at the shelter.

Sammie’s Friends is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation. The mission of Sammie’s Friends is to provide medical care for the animals at the Nevada County Animal Shelter, making them adoptable, and to support other disadvantaged animals in Nevada County that without help would continue to suffer or would be euthanized. Sammie’s Friends also operates the Nevada County Animal Shelter, located at 14647 McCourtney Road in Grass Valley. For more information, visit http://www.SammiesFriends.org or call 530-471-5041.

Source: Lorie Hennessey