Same company, different space: Volz Brothers Automotive moves to new location

When: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to noon Friday

Volz Brothers Automotive has been part of the Grass Valley community since 1982.

Beginning Monday, they will still be in the community, but occupying a different space within it.

Founder John Volz Sr., who runs the business with his son, decided to move the company to 962 Golden Gate Terrace in Grass Valley.

“It’s just one of those things you always think about bettering your position as far as location,” said Volz Sr. The founder added that the new space will be logistically smoother to navigate as it’s no longer around the Nevada County Airport on Charles Drive.

Volz Sr. said the automotive repair shop will close today in preparation for the move and reopen at their new location on Monday.

While there have been many changes to the economy and automotive industry, said Volz Sr., the move won’t constitute a change for his business as his customer base has remained loyal through the decades.

“It’ll pretty much be the same,” he said. “It’s a family run business.”

Contact Sam Corey at 530-477-4219 or at scorey@theunion.com.