Salvation Army to host ribbon-cutting ceremony for new location at Nevada City campsite

The Salvation Army will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday for a new conference center and three lodges at its Camp Del Oro, located at 20864 Rector Rd. in Nevada City. The ceremony starts at 1:30 p.m.

The Stephen S. Ball Conference Center is a large multipurpose room that also doubles as a gymnasium, and the lodges have 13 rooms in each building. The new facilities can host businesses, churches and school groups from August through May for retreats, meetings and team-building experiences.

As of now, the conference center's weekend dates are already booked through November.

"The conference center is an important new chapter to our Camp Del Oro experience," said Major Ivan Wild, Salvation Army Divisional Commander for the Del Oro Division. "With groups renting the buildings, our biggest hope is that we can offset the expenses for families to send their children to our summer camp."

It costs around $330 to send one child for a one-week camp experience. The funding for the new facilities was made possible by the estate of Stephen S. Ball.

Salvation Army Camp Del Oro Information

Entire campsite is 125 acres.

A total of 950 children attended summer camp this summer.

13,440 hot meals were served during the camp season.

Since 2005, Camp Del Oro has served 11,882 campers.

For additional information about the Stephen S. Ball Conference Center, go to campdeloro.org.

Source: The Salvation Army