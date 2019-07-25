Salvation Army thrift store closing in Grass Valley, other northern Californian cities

Grass Valley’s Salvation Army thrift store will soon close due to financial constraints, as will similar shops in Sacramento, Woodland and Auburn.

These closings are part of a larger decision to relocate the Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center in Sacramento to Stockton and merge with that city’s facility, according to a Wednesday release from the Salvation Army Del Oro Division. The Army’s financially struggling thrift stores in northern California fund these rehabilitation centers through their sales.

Major Ivan Wild, commander of the Del Oro Division, said there are about eight to 10 full-time and part-time employees at the Grass Valley thrift store. The employees will be given severance packages or provided different job opportunities with Salvation Army by the time the store closes, likely by Oct. 1 but possibly sooner.

Wild added that the thrift stores will have to close due to things like an increasing minimum wage, rising fuel costs and the costs of insurance.

“We’re just trying to make a responsible decision.”— Samantha JaroszPublic relations director Salvation Army, Del Oro Division

He added that other aspects of Salvation Army will not depart Nevada County, but that consolidation is a necessary maneuver, and that some of the freed up money will be invested in housing around Sacramento.

“I think consolidation being very strategic is one of the directions Salvation Army is moving,” he said.

Samantha Jarosz, public relations director for the Del Oro Division, did not know what would become of the Grass Valley thrift store after its closure.

“We don’t exactly know where they will be sold to,” she said.

Generally speaking, the world of commerce is more difficult for brick-and-mortar retail shops, according to Isaias Acosta, program manager for Hospitality House, which often restructures its own thrift store to improve its profitability.

As for Salvation Army, Jarosz said they want to funnel more money into their rehabilitation centers.

“We’re just trying to make a responsible decision, she said.

