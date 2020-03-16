Salvation Army says it will stay open Monday due to cold, wet weather

Salvation Army and Nevada County are keeping the extreme weather shelter open tonight (March 16) because The National Weather Service predicts cold and wet weather will last into Tuesday, according to a press release from Nevada County’s Health and Human Services agency.

The Salvation Army Shelter will open at 5:30 p.m. in Grass Valley and close at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, the release states. Sierra Roots will able be open tonight.

“This a community-wide collaborative effort to temporarily shelter one of our most vulnerable populations during extreme weather events and connect homeless residents to additional available services,” the release states.

“The Homeless Outreach and Medical Engagement Team (HOME Team) will provide case management services to attendees and Hospitality House will assist in providing HAT Van transportation to and from the sheltering locations,” the release states. “The Nevada County Veteran Services Office will also be available for connecting homeless veterans to available services.”

Locations:

° Nevada City:

Veteran’s Hall (lower level) 415 North Pine Street, Nevada City CA 95959

° Grass Valley Area:

Salvation Army located at 10725 Alta St, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Phone 274-3500

NOTE: This facility is limited to 20 people maximum and prioritizes housing homeless families.

Further assistance for homeless residents can also be gained by dialing 2-1-1 or 1(844) 319-4119 to speak with a local 211 Connecting Point call specialist.

Source: Nevada County Health and Human services agency