Salvation Army reaching out to low income families for holidays

The Salvation Army in Grass Valley is now taking Christmas Assistance Angel Tree Program sign-ups for low income families to receive Christmas gifts, toys and clothes for their children. Sign-ups will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today then again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 4 at the Salvation Army Social Services Office, 10725 Alta Street in Grass Valley. Families in need are asked to bring proof of address, identity and income for all members of the household, along with children’s clothing sizes and toy wish list.