Grass Valley City Manager Tim Kiser (center) addresses the Grass Valley City Council during a previous meeting in this file photo. Kiser recently announced a public hearing regarding fire and vegetation management as well as a potential sales tax increase, to be discussed during the next council meeting July 25.

The public is invited to a hearing and presentation regarding fire and vegetation management, as well as a possible sales tax at the next Grass Valley city council meeting on July 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the chambers of the Grass Valley City Hall.

