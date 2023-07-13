Staff Writer
The public is invited to a hearing and presentation regarding fire and vegetation management, as well as a possible sales tax at the next Grass Valley city council meeting on July 25 at 7:00 p.m. in the chambers of the Grass Valley City Hall.
The public will have a chance to ask questions about the possible actions and sales tax to support public safety risks posed to Grass Valley by extreme weather events and wildfire, according to Tim Kiser, city manager of Grass Valley.
Kiser told the council that he didn’t want to get into the details of exactly how much the proposed sales tax would be during the meeting; he just wanted to make the announcement and encourage people to attend.
“I was not going to go into a great amount of details because this is just to encourage the public to come and hear the presentation.”
A draft of a potential measure for the November elections will be available at that hearing for council to review, according to Kiser.
“We would probably be asking authorization [from the Grass Valley city council] for a letter to the county notifying that we would like to officially put out the all mail-in ballot on that date,” Kiser said.
The authorization and draft of a possible measure to be placed on the ballot must be expedited due to timeline requirements in the election process.
Mark Buttron, Grass Valley Fire Chief will be present to answer questions along with staff, according to Kiser.
The focus of the discussion during this hearing will primarily revolve around fire resiliency and vegetation management, according to Kiser.
Fire resiliency may include increasing firefighter staffing and potentially adding another fully staffed fire engine company.
The discussion will also center on vegetation management which may encompass strategies including hardening the areas surrounding critical infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and water treatment plants, among many other critical pieces of public infrastructure, according to the staff report.
Reducing fuel and vegetation loads throughout the City and creating temporary refuge areas, along with other vegetation mitigations, will also be explored during the hearing.
“We literally don’t want to get into the weeds,” Mayor Jan Arbuckle said jokingly.
The council members voted unanimously to collect delinquent sewer and/or water accounts on the Nevada County tax roll.
The delinquent amount as of July 6 is $54,639.58 and all affected property owners have been notified, according to the staff report.
“Any amounts received from customers prior to submitting this request will be removed from the list,” according to the staff report.
Public comments
An email written by Matthew Coulter sent from the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility was read during public comment.
Coulter is currently jailed while going through the Nevada County Courts system for over a dozen restraining order violations, some involving city employees and Grass Valley city councilmemebers.
Coulter’s letter reads in part, “It appears I’m not going to continue to be a political prisoner for much longer but wanted to comment on a few things. When I get out I will be sending Officer Herrera, Hilary, Haven, and a few others love letters to the jail for what they have done to me.”
“It’s all going to come out and the public can only thank their lucky stars that the real criminals will have to atone for their dishonesty.”
Coulter also expressed environmental concerns he has regarding the microplastic athletic turfs installed around town, historic trees being cut down including those at Hell’s Half Acre, and over a dozen homeless camps in Grass Valley that pose fire danger.
Public comment from Robin Galvin-Davies, the CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce (the Chamber) and the executive manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association (GVDA) also made several comments.
“Congratulations to the City,” Galvin-Davies said. “On Sunday you hosted a pop-up showcase of the arts. It was joyful and a good time was had by all.”
Galvies also announced that the Locals for Locals event scheduled for July 29 has been rescheduled for the first weeks of October, according to Galvin-Davies.
The GVDA also rescheduled the Grass Valley Car Show due to rain back in May for this Saturday, July 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Galvin-Davies.
Mayor Arbuckle will present the mayor’s trophy to the winning entry at 2:30 p.m.
There are about 200 entries for the Car Show so the competition will be steep, according to Galvin-Davies.
The GVDA is also sponsoring a mixer hosted by the Nevada County Contractors Association on July 20 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Mill Street between Bank and W. Main Street.