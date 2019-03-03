‘Safety Summit for Parents’ open to community

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools is hosting two "Safety Summits for Parents," which will include an evening panel discussion of experts and a local resource fair. The first event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on March 5 at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School. The second will be at 6:30 p.m. on March 12 at the Bear River Community Theater at Bear River High School. The identical events, which are open to the community, will include an engaging and collaborative conversation about preparing for and responding to potential crises in Nevada County schools. Local law enforcement, fire and school representatives will be on hand to speak about the collaborative efforts in place that are designed to support the safety of students and the community. Topics will include wildfires, lock-downs, shelter-in-place scenarios and more, including tips for parents on how to keep their children safe. For more information, call Chris Espedal, director of school safety, at 530-478-6400, ext. 2047 or email cespedal@nevco.org.