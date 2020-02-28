‘Safety Summit’ for Nevada County parents coming in March

The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools will host a “Safety Summit” for parents that will include a conversation about preparing for and responding to potential crises in area schools. Local law, fire and school representatives will speak about the collaborative efforts as a community to support the safety of Nevada County students. Topics will include wildfires, lock-downs, sheltering-in-place, as well as what this means for parents and how they can keep students safe. The evening will also include a panel discussion from local experts and a resource fair.

The Safety Summit is scheduled on two separate dates and locations. The first will be from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on March 5 at the Don Baggett Theater at Nevada Union High School. The second will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on March 12 at the Bear River Community Theater at Bear River High School. For more information, call Chris Espedal, director of school safety, at 530-478-6400, ext. 2047 or email cespedal@nevco.org.