Safety first

Lori Osmond is generally known in the community for her self-defense classes as a Damsels for Defense Independent PRO. The program seeks to equip, empower, and educate women and families in matters of self-defense.

The group has now taken on a new chapter in its mission: to provide children with a series of books called the SAFE Hearts Bundle that will help them be safer in today’s world and in tricky situations.

“My goal is to get these books into every school for the counselors, for church groups, day cares, anywhere I can get these books,” said Osmond.

In this effort, Osmond has reached out to local businesses and individuals to sponsor the purchase of the Bundles through the Damsels in Defense organization.

The topics of the books aren’t exactly light, but Osmond said they are well crafted and sensitive to subjects such as molestation, grooming, gun safety, victim blaming, strangers, and more.

“The books are done very gently and teach kids how to handle those situations,” she explained.

Each SAFE Heart Bundle contains a Proactive Parents Guide, all 10 SAFE Hearts books (hard cover), the SAFE Hearts board game, and support materials. The tools are meant not only to help children understand the importance of their safety, but to help parents have difficult conversations with sensitive subjects that are often not addressed.

Osmond said the books are appropriate for kids up to the age of 13.

SPONSORS SOUGHT

The book sets are produced by Damsels in Defense and Osmond provides the sets for $165 each. Now she is seeking the help of businesses and individuals to sponsor the donation of these sets to organizations around town.

Each sponsoring organization receiving the books will be listed as the donor, and a photo of the business or individual will be photographed with the recipients (should they choose). It will be posted as a “thank you” on social media.

The first bundle was sponsored by Emily Rangel and her store Moms & Minis in Grass Valley. The sets were donated to KARE Crisis Nursery, an organization that provides families assistance with everything from diapers, formula, and even child care.

KARE’s goal, said Executive Director Lynn Woerner, is “to help any family in any kind of crisis. Whatever they need to keep things from getting too bad.

“These books will be more useful for the supervised visit program, so a lot of those kids are coming from those situations. We are pretty excited and we do that for any age child.”

She continued, “They’re beautiful books; really kid-friendly and positive.”

Distribution of the books at KARE Crisis Nursery will begin immediately.

Though Osmond believes in the power of the SAFE Hearts Bundles, she wishes such a thing weren’t necessary.

“It happens every day, “ she said. “These books are going to help a lot of kids we’re trying to empower.”

If you our your business are interested in sponsoring a SAFE Hearts Bundle, contact Lori Osmond via her website, http://www.safetymomma.com .

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com