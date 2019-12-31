Safe Taxi: Free rides offered New Year’s Day

From a release from Granite Wellness Centers:

Local organizations have teamed up to provide free taxi rides this New Year’s Day.

Granite Wellness Centers and the Coalition for Nevada County Youth are teaming up with Gold Country Cab & Courier in Nevada County to provide free rides (up to $25 fare) to local residents to reduce the amount of impaired drivers on the roads this New Year’s morning from midnight to 4 a.m. Just mention Granite Wellness Centers when calling for a ride at 530-274-TAXI (8294).