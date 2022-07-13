Safe spaces: Mural brightens interview room in DA’s office

Sage Wang shows off the mural she painted in the children’s interview room at the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office in Nevada City after she was selected the winner of an art contest.

Photo: Elias Funez

In the corner of the mural, there’s a person standing on a cloud.

They’re holding a string attached to a winged creature, or a kite, that’s floating outside of the painted wall — separate and distinct from the mural.

It represents children holding onto freedom, said Sage Wang, who designed and painted the mural in the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office.

“It’s soaring high and going out of the picture,” she said. “Anything is possible.”

Sage, a 15-year-old Nevada Union High School student, painted the mural in the office’s mobile disciplinary interview room after winning an art contest for 14 to 18 year olds. She also received a $1,000 cash prize.

Eleaha Bettinger (from left), Senior Victim Advocate Lori Nunnink, Assistant District Attorney Cambria Lisonbee, scholarship award winner Sage Wang, Brandon Corchero with Nevada County Sheriff’s Management, Grass Valley Police Officer John Herrera, Sheriff’s Deputy Conrad Ball, and district attorney’s intern Haley Leonard gathered to honor Wang and present her with a check.

Photo: Elias Funez

The room is primary used to interview children involved in sexual assault or abuse cases, said Brandon Corchero, an investigator with the District Attorney’s Office.

“I do think this room will have a calming effect on the younger victims being interviewed,” said Cambria Lisonbee, interim assistant district attorney.

The mural fills an entire wall of the small room. A bright blue and purple sky contains massive clouds, behind which a shining sun is emerging. A green landscape features flowers, and winged creatures hover nearby.

Sage knew the room’s purpose when she designed her artwork and drew inspiration from it. She wanted it to lift children out of a part of their past.

“A painting that gives a sense of, makes them feel safe,” she said. “Something that they can look at and feel happy.”

Sage Wang adds the finishing touch to her mural at the Nevada County District Attorney’s Office by signing her name on it.

Photo: Elias Funez

Sage started with a rough sketch, but said it turned out terrible when she tried to paint it. She created another piece two days before submitting it.

As the winner, Sage could work on her mural during office hours. It took her over 12 hours and about two weeks to complete, finishing June 28.

First, she had to redraw it as a landscape, then place a 3-by-3 grid on the wall.

“That was really all I needed,” she said. “It was really sort of free form.”

The project was Sage’s first mural. She used paint specifically for murals, mixing them to get the desired colors.

Art as a future career for Sage, like freedom tethered to a child’s hand, remains in the air.

“If it’s meant to be I’ll keep doing art, of course, but I don’t think it’ll be the main thing I pursue, unless it reaches out for me,” she said.

Local law enforcement representatives present 15 year old mural artist Sage Wang with a check or $1,000.

Photo: Elias Funez

