Sacramento man drowns at Rubicon Point

Brandon Hughes, 26, of Sacramento drowned Saturday after a cliff jumping accident at Rubicon Point at D.L. Bliss State Park near South Lake Tahoe, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s office.

Hughes did not resurface after jumping into the water. Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said authorities were called around 2 p.m. and the body was recovered.

Officials were unclear of the height of the cliff where Hughes had jumped. They haven’t yet determined whether drugs or alcohol were involved in the incident as they await a toxicology report.

— Staff Writer Hannah Jones