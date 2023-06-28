A group of 12 Western Nevada County middle-school students recently embarked on a trip to Pescadero, CA, as Ambassadors for the YMCA Model United Nations Program. Representing the countries of Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, and Germany, these students engaged in activities such as writing, debating, and voting on global human rights issues.

The weekend’s Summit marked the conclusion of the three-month YMCA Model United Nations program. Throughout this period, the ambassadors met regularly as a delegation to learn about the United Nations, global cultures and issues, as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

About the Y: Inspiring all to a healthy life — in spirit, mind and body is the mission that guides the work of the YMCA of Superior California. More than a pool or gym, the Y is a cause dedicated to the positive development of youth, healthy living for people of all ages, and social responsibility in addressing the critical needs of the communities we serve. With programs from athletics to advocacy, dance to disease prevention, and cycling to child care, the Y doesn’t just strengthen individuals, it strengthens communities. Learn more and get involved at ymcasuperiorcal.org.