A group of 12 Western Nevada County middle-school students recently embarked on a trip to Pescadero, CA, as Ambassadors for the YMCA Model United Nations Program. Representing the countries of Brazil, Ecuador, Gabon, and Germany, these students engaged in activities such as writing, debating, and voting on global human rights issues.
The weekend’s Summit marked the conclusion of the three-month YMCA Model United Nations program. Throughout this period, the ambassadors met regularly as a delegation to learn about the United Nations, global cultures and issues, as well as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.
In addition to meetings, the ambassadors attended a training conference in Sacramento, where they met their fellow committee members and delved into their specific topics. The curriculum emphasized skills such as evidence-based persuasion, impromptu speech, and cultural competency, alongside other leadership qualities. Daisy Huenergardt, a Gold Country Ambassador from Yuba River Charter School, shared her positive experience, stating she improved her public speaking and debate skills. “It was really fun! I had an amazing time meeting Ambassadors from different delegations.”
The YMCA Model United Nations Program is an educational initiative designed for middle school students to foster engagement and understanding of the world. Participants actively learn by collaboratively addressing real-world issues and presenting their solutions to peers and international experts. Throughout the program, students gain knowledge about the history and purpose of the UN, enhance their grasp of global geography, discuss major international topics, and develop an appreciation for diverse cultures.
The next session of Model UN will commence in early 2024, welcoming all middle schoolers from Western Nevada County. To receive more information and sign up for registration updates, please visit ymcasuperiorcal.org/modelun.
