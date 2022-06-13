RV fire extinguished in Grass Valley

An RV fire Sunday night was quickly extinguished, according to a Facebook post by the Grass Valley Police Department.

Police and fire department personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire in the 800 block of East Main Street Sunday night, according to the post.

“An adult male who had been living in RV was outside of the vehicle upon officer arrival and was taken to the hospital as a precaution,“ the police department wrote in a Facebook post. ”He is expected to be OK.“

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, the post states.