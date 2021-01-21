Rural, urban divide shown in county votes

More than 73,000 Nevada County residents across over 100 politically diverse precincts cast their ballots in the presidential election last year.

While Joe Biden won 56% of the county’s vote, candidates from both parties held strongholds in the region.

These are the precincts where candidates had their highest percent of support. Precincts where less than 100 ballots were cast were excluded.

Not surprisingly, Biden’s strongest support came from the county’s major population centers. He received more than 75% of all votes cast in county precincts 8,9 and 72.

In precinct 8 — whose borders include Hirschman Pond on the west, Sugarloaf Mountain in the North, Deer Creek to the south, and Nevada City limits on the east — Biden took 78% of 979 votes.

In precinct 9, which includes Donner Lake, Donner Memorial State Park and Tahoe Donner Golf Course up to Alder Creek Road, Biden earned 77% of all 2,485 votes cast.

Biden received 76% of 1,323 votes in precinct 72, which includes the North San Juan Ridge east of Highway 49 and west of Malakoff Diggins State Park, with the South Yuba River bordering the south and county line to the north.

Support for Donald Trump came mostly from the county’s more rural areas, though no precincts voted over 60% for the incumbent.

His highest supporting precincts were adjoining parts of the southeast end of western Nevada County, where he received 58% of 1,654 ballots cast in precinct 20 and 57% of 2,529 votes in precinct 19.

These precincts include areas south of Lime Kiln and Brewer roads.

Trump’s other highest supporting precincts, at over 55% percent each, were the adjoining precincts 95 and 98, covering areas north of Alta Sierra and south of Empire State Mine, between Wolf Creek and La Barr Meadows Road.

