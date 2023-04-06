Joanie Bumpus was an avid runner when she lived in the Penn Valley area (she has since moved to Nevada). She had the idea to promote a race within her community that would encourage physical activity and perhaps bring people closer together.
This year, the Penn Valley Daffodil Run Bumpus started will hold its annual event Sunday, April 16. The race will feature something for all fitness levels, from a three mile walk to a 5K and 10K run. As the name implies, the course will be lined with daffodils with help from Brandon Lindsen and his mother Lori Jayne and aunt Carol Fulkerson, who all own New Life Nursery.
“We purchased (the nursery) in 2020 so it’s been a longstanding business in Penn Valley, previously owned by members of the Ettlin family,” said Lindsen. “As far as the (daffodil) planting goes it’s been done in the past and fell by the wayside. We started it back up in 2021. We’re reigniting an effort that was previously around. We reach out to various community members and the Daffodil Run itself – some of their registration goes to the daffodils. It’s a beautification project.
“We averaged (planting) about 2,500 bulbs in an hour and a half to two hours.”
Gene Gilligan serves as co-director of the Daffodil Run.
“I think it was in 2000 Joanie, who was an avid runner thought, let’s do a run promoting fitness and get runners together,” Gilligan said. “I took over and this is my 12{sup}th{/sup} or 13{sup}th{/sup} year. Then COVID hit and we canceled it one year and we did it virtually. I changed it to where there’s a bike path that parallels Penn Valley Drive. Then for the 10K we went into Horton (Street) and Lasso (Loop). We ran it last year and it was pretty successful.”
Gilligan said about 125 people showed up for last year’s run, and this year will have the same course after he made efforts to move the race more “downtown” Penn Valley. Lots of folks, he said, gather at the hardware store.
Funds raised by the Daffodil Run go back into the community, said Gilligan.
“All the money we generate goes back to the community,” he said. “We give money back to them so they can do community outreach at Clear Creek School, Williams Ranch, and Ready Springs. Then we do a $500 scholarship to a graduating high school student and it’s usually somebody who is in the Penn Valley area. We also buy $500 worth of daffodil bulbs. I give (Lindsen) $500 and he coordinates the rest. He really coordinates the whole planting. If you haven’t been down there you should go. It’s incredible. There’s a ridiculous amount of daffodils.
This year, the event will also offer an open-to-the-public pancake breakfast beginning at 9:00 a.m. at the auxiliary garage next to Wildflower Nursery. For five dollars anyone can join in the fun and start their day with pancakes, sausage, eggs, and coffee.
Gilligan credits the Penn Valley Rotary, Penn Valley Fire Department, Penn Valley Chamber of Commerce, and other sponsors for their help in bringing the event to life.
“It’s a Penn Valley event,” he said. “So there are three or four other races in Nevada County but we’re the only one in Penn Valley. It’s a cool community. I want people to realize Penn Valley is a great community. It’s really a community event.”
The Penn Valley Daffodil Run takes place Sunday, April 16. Packet pickup will happen that morning from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. The race begins at 8:30 a.m. with the awards presentation taking place at 10:00 a.m.
Registration fee for adults is $25 and $15 for children age 15 and under. For more information and to register for the Daffodil Run please visit daffodilrunpv.com.
The Penn Valley Daffodil Run takes place Sunday April 16, beginning at the intersection of Spenceville Road and Penn Valley Drive. Race registration and awards will be handed out at Wildflower Nursery Garden & Gift Shoppe at 10493 Spenceville Road.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com or by calling 530-477-4232.