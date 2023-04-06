Daffodils

Grass Valley’s Dawn Gardens shows a colorful daffodil display during a sunny spring day. Daffodil lovers can expect more eyefuls of the spring bulb during the Daffodil Run slated for April 16 in Penn Valley.

 Marci Ficarra

Joanie Bumpus was an avid runner when she lived in the Penn Valley area (she has since moved to Nevada). She had the idea to promote a race within her community that would encourage physical activity and perhaps bring people closer together.

This year, the Penn Valley Daffodil Run Bumpus started will hold its annual event Sunday, April 16. The race will feature something for all fitness levels, from a three mile walk to a 5K and 10K run. As the name implies, the course will be lined with daffodils with help from Brandon Lindsen and his mother Lori Jayne and aunt Carol Fulkerson, who all own New Life Nursery.

