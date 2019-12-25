RUNNING: Gold Country Grand Prix honors top runners of 2019

The 14th edition of the Gold Country Grand Prix was celebrated at an awards party Dec. 8.

In 2019, the 12-race, year-long series in western Nevada County began on New Year’s Day with the Resolve2Run and ended with the Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving Day.

Each of the 12 events raised funds for a variety of causes significant to each race. A point system linked to all of the races determines winners by age and gender in 10 different age categories. Also, awards are given to the overall winners.

The 2019 overall female winner is Anne King (120 points). Susan Madigan (110 points) was second, and Jade Biittner (100 points) was third.

The overall male winner was John Luisetti (90 points). Gordon Keller (90 points) was second overall and Bill Madigan (88 points) with third.

The 2019 Gold Country Grand Prix thanks the following sponsors for supporting promotion of this year-long series: Empire Shoes, Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce, Twin Cities Church, Sierra Auto Body, Inc, Jean l. Creasey, DDS, Moxie Design Studio, Trkac, Sierra Gold Masters Track and Field, and Mike Bratton/State Farm Insurance Company.

Hundreds of local runners and walkers as well as visitors to our area participated. To learn more about the Gold Country Grand Prix visit goldcountrygrandprix.com.

