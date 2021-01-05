Running for a cause: Still time to register for Chicago Park 4-H’s Resolve2Run 5k/10k event

Omhanna Carandante, left, and Jana Molder begin the Resolve2Run 5k/10k virtual hybrid run on New Year’s Day last week near Chicago Park School. This year, the annual run is being held with the help of the Race Joy app, giving participants until Friday to complete the course.

Elias Funez

New Year’s resolution procrastinators and running fans alike still have time to register and take part in the Chicago Park 4-H Resolve2Run 5k/10k, which lasts until Friday.

Rather than cancel the run due to COVID-19 restrictions, organizers decided to use the help of the Race Joy application that allows runners or walkers to take to the course on their own time between New Year’s Day and Friday.

Participation for the event is down considerably compared to previous years, but organizers are glad that they could offer the run in any form.

“We just wanted to make sure that we didn’t lose our momentum,” Chicago Park 4-H’s Sue Ramey and Resolve2Run course director said.

“On our busiest day on New Year’s, we did not have a crowd in one place, plenty of social distancing, it worked making it a hybrid,” Ramey said. “I think it was real effective, we feel it is successful.”

So far a little over 100 people have registered for the 5k/10k, which is about a third of the normal attendance, though donations have been coming in from past year’s sponsors.

Elias Funez

“We got $1,000 from past sponsors that we didn’t ask for,” Ramey said.

“We didn’t ask our sponsors to support us this year, we just put them on our shirts to support them ourselves.”

Runners have also been donating extra money through the registration process.

“We weren’t expecting anything, it was a real surprise,” Ramey said. “It shows what an awesome community we have.”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Chicago Park 4-H Club, (the longest running 4-H Club in the state), the Chicago Park School PTA, and the Chicago Park Firefighters Association.

Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Capt. Josh Ramey watches a pair of runners approach the finish/start line of the Resolve2Run virtual/hybrid run event last week across from Chicago Park School.

Elias Funez

Shirts for registrants can still be picked up at the Chicago Park Fire Station between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. this week, and from 8 a.m. to noon the following week.

Results from the event will be posted to the event website after all the data is collected.

“Next year we have our fingers crossed that we can go back to our normal event,” Ramey said.

Those looking to register for the event or for more information can go to http://www.resolve2run.com.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.