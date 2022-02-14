Running for a cause: Rescheduled Resolve2Run held Saturday (PHOTO GALLERY)

Runners make their way along the 5k/10k Resolve2Run course Saturday near Chicago Park School.

The Resolve2Run 5k/10k run-walk event went off Saturday morning following a month-and-a-half delay due to the late December snowstorm that crippled Nevada County over the first of the year, when the annual run-walk was originally scheduled.

Runners and walkers began their designated course from the Chicago Park School at 10 a.m. before making their way along the route and back to the finish line at the school.

The Resolve2Run is a fundraiser for the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School PTA and the Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association.

