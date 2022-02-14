 Running for a cause: Rescheduled Resolve2Run held Saturday (PHOTO GALLERY) | TheUnion.com
Running for a cause: Rescheduled Resolve2Run held Saturday (PHOTO GALLERY)

Elias Funez
  

Runners make their way along the 5k/10k Resolve2Run course Saturday near Chicago Park School.
Photo: Elias Funez

The Resolve2Run 5k/10k run-walk event went off Saturday morning following a month-and-a-half delay due to the late December snowstorm that crippled Nevada County over the first of the year, when the annual run-walk was originally scheduled.

Runners and walkers began their designated course from the Chicago Park School at 10 a.m. before making their way along the route and back to the finish line at the school.

The Resolve2Run is a fundraiser for the Chicago Park 4-H Club, the Chicago Park School PTA and the Peardale/Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association.

Resolve2Run 5k/10k runners are cheered along the course near Chicago Park School on Saturday. The annual fundraiser for the Peardale-Chicago Park community had been postponed since Jan. 1.
Photo: Elias Funez
Jeremy Savaedra and 7-year-old Olivia Maggio give each other a high five as they cross the finish line during Saturday’s 5k/10k Resolve2Run fundraiser.
Photo: Elias Funez
Some participants take some time out of the Resolve2Run race to greet some spectators cheering from the sidelines Saturday morning in Chicago Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Aaron George and Dekoven Leffingwell help run/walk participants by providing water.
Photo: Elias Funez
Resolve2Run participants race their way to the finish line Saturday at Chicago Park School.
Photo: Elias Funez
The sun was shining and the weather was perfect for the rescheduled Resolve2Run 5k/10k run-walk event in Chicago Park Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Runners make their way along the 5k/10k course Saturday in Chicago Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
Runners and walkers of all skill levels and backgrounds took to the Resolve2Run 5k/10k course Saturday in Chicago Park.
Photo: Elias Funez
The annual Resolve2Run 5k/10k run-walk is a fundraiser to help support the Chicago Park 4-H, the Chicago Park School PTA, and the Peardale Chicago Park Firefighters’ Association.
Photo: Elias Funez

