Rudy Thompson, supercentenarian

Alta Sierra resident Rudy Thompson turned 110 over the weekend, reaching a milestone not achieved by many. He celebrated surrounded by friends and family.

Photo: Elias Funez

To reach the age of 100 years old is a milestone many hope to attain in their lifetime.

Reaching the age of 110 years old — a supercentenarian — is a milestone reached by roughly 1 in 1,000 centenarians.

Last Friday, Alta Sierra resident Rudy Thompson became one of the few, and is now reportedly the 5th oldest living male in the United States.

“It’s been fun,” Thompson said during a gathering held for him Saturday in Grass Valley. “Now I have to work on another year or two or three.”

110 year old Rudy Thompson shares a laugh with attendees to his birthday party Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Friends and family — some coming from the Bay Area, Southern California, and out of state — came together to celebrate the achievement with Thompson at the Nevada County Contractor’s Association where a line of people formed to speak with him.

There, attendees marveled at the accomplishment and spoke of Thompson’s good genes and lasting health, which according to Thompson and family members, is better than it was five years ago.

“My health is holding up and good,” Thompson said. “I’ve got a few aches and pains. I could complain but I shouldn’t let’s put it that way.”

Thompson meets with friends and family during his 110th birthday Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

A few years ago Thompson received a successful transcatheter aortic valve replacement. Before the procedure, Thompson was left winded and out of energy.

Since the procedure Thompson has been well enough to finish penning some of his literary works, including the recollections of his life as a 5 year old boy growing up in Lincoln County, Oregon.

“Our nearest neighbor was a mile and a half or two miles away,” Thompson said.

Thompson admits that his writing has slowed considerably recently though as an issue with his wrist offers little control over his fingers for typing.

Thompson meets with friends and family on his 110th birthday Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

“I have to use a stylus and hunt and poke,” Thompson said. “I used to type and think at the same speed, it makes a difference.”

Thompson’s challenges, however, don’t keep him from smiling or having a positive attitude.

“He takes everything in stride, I don’t think anything bothers him,” Solveig Fjeldheim said during Saturday’s party. “It’s so incredible he’s still volunteering, and that’s why I think he’s so happy.”

Fjeldheim is a fellow member of the Sons of Norway with Thompson and recalled a recent instance where Thompson volunteered for a board member seat of the organization.

“You’re now vice-president,” Fjeldheim said of Thompson’s new title.

A cake and treats were provided for Rudy Thompson’s 110th birthday Saturday.

Photo: Elias Funez

Friends, family, former pupils of Thompson’s and many others took turns speaking with him and telling stories to the room full of people over a microphone.

In one instance, family friend George Payne recalled a time when he, others, and Thompson hiked to the top of an 8,000 foot peak in Yosemite National Park.

“We got to the top of this summit, my son and I are dying, and Rudy is holding this flower,” Payne said.

“’You know this flower is indigenous to this area, you won’t find anything like this anywhere else,’” Payne recalled Thompson saying.

“That was when he was 80 years old. Meanwhile, me and my son were on the ground,” Payne said.

“He is an amazing man.”

Thompson’s books, “Water Under My Bridge: Experiences of a V-6 Naval Reserve Volunteer during WWII”, “Olaf”, and “Bouncing Rocks” can be found on Amazon.com.

Old photos and documents from Rudy Thompson’s early life were on display during his 110th birthday party.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Managing Editor Elias Funez email, efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.