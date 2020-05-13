Rüdiger Foundation welcomes Ranger

FROM A RELEASE:

Nevada City — Rüdiger Foundation is pleased to welcome Nevada County’s newest K9, Ranger, who was introduced by Sheriff Shannan Moon at the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Meeting on Tuesday, May 12, 2020. RüF Board President Tina Vernon was on hand to present a check in the amount of $38,200 for the purchase and training of Ranger. “We are so excited to be able to continue to support and expand our local K9 officer programs. In a perfect world, every law enforcement officer would have a K9 partner. K9’s save lives and we are fortunate to have a community who supports these programs.” Vernon stated.

Once certified, Ranger, a 3-year-old German Shepard, will join his human partner, Deputy Josh Stanis, patrolling unincorporated Nevada County. Ranger will be trained in protection, apprehension and narcotics detection. Deputy Stanis is excited to accept the first K9 handler position at the county since 1989. “I am pleased to have been selected as a K9 handler and can’t imagine a better job in law enforcement than to have a partner like Ranger. He’s an exceptional dog and will make a trustworthy law enforcement partner. I am beyond appreciative of the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office and the Rüdiger Foundation for making this possible.”

Sgt. Brandon Corchero, under the direction of Moon, has been working on rebuilding a K9 Unit for the Sheriff’s Office for over a year. “The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is once again rebuilding a Canine Program with the future vision of having multiple canines working patrol. It has been a pleasure working with the Rüdiger Foundation to bring back such a valuable law enforcement tool and I want to thank the Rüdiger Foundation for its generous donation to the Canine Program.“

Support Local Journalism Donate



Ranger becomes the fifth K9 Officer supported by RüF, following in the paw prints of Rüdiger and Kano (GVPD), Augie and retired K9 Miro. (CA State Parks)

Rüdiger Foundation is proud to support these K9 officers. The community supports Rüdiger Foundation through fundraising events like the Annual Paw and Order Dinner taking place on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. To sponsor or purchase tickets contact info@RuFK9.org

Rüdiger Foundation was formed to provide ongoing support to local law enforcement K9 programs. 100% of donations fund local K9 programs. Rüdiger Foundation has no office overhead and no paid staff. To learn more about Rüdiger Foundation please visit Rüdiger Foundation on Facebook or at RuFK9.org

Source: Rüdiger Foundation