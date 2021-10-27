 Rubber recycling: Tire Amnesty Week continues in Nevada County | TheUnion.com
Rubber recycling: Tire Amnesty Week continues in Nevada County

Elias Funez
  

U.S. Forest Service workers move tires from the back of a pickup truck to dumpster bins Wednesday afternoon at the Penn Valley Rodeo grounds, where Nevada County’s tire amnesty event took place as part of Tire Amnesty Week. The event moves to the North San Juan Transfer Station, at 10125 Flume Street, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, and to the Washington Transfer Station, at 15886 Gaston Road in the town of Washington, from 8 a.m. to 2 pm. Friday. The event has collected 3,500 tires this week. They’ll be sent to a tire recycling facility in Stockton.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada County’s tire amnesty event is sponsored by the Bureau of Land Management, Waste Management, Nevada County, and the Tahoe National Forest, and has taken in about 7,000 tires each year since the program began in 2012. People wishing to drop off more than nine tires should call the Nevada County Department of Environmental Health at 530-265-1222 (ext. 3) or visit bit.ly/TireAmnesty. This event is for residents of Nevada County only, and is not open to businesses. No tractor or commercial tires will be accepted.
Photo: Elias Funez

