Routine patrol by Nevada City police leads to felony drug arrest

Patrick Gary Carter



A routine check on a probationer led Nevada City police to find almost an ounce of suspected methamphetamine on High Street, authorities said.

An officer was patrolling around 6 p.m. Thursday when he spotted Patrick Gary Carter, 33. Knowing Carter is on probation and subject to search, the officer approached and found the drugs on him, Lt. Paul Rohde said.

“He had packaging material that indicates he intended on selling it,” the lieutenant added.

Police charged Carter with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance for sale. He remained jailed Friday under $35,000 in bond, reports state.