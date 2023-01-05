Gold Country Senior Services new location at old Summer Thyme's

Gold Country Senior Services has announced their new location will be at the former Summer Thyme’s Restaurant in Grass Valley. A fundraising campaign has been launched.

 Courtesy Photo

Continuing its reputation for supporting the community, BriarPatch Food Co-op has selected Gold Country Senior Services as its recipient of January’s Round Up At The Register program.

Customers of Briar Patch will have the opportunity to round up their purchase costs throughout the month, with collected funds being donated to GCSS. The organization is looking to open a new Senior Center in Grass Valley this year, and announced via press release that the center will be located at the site of what was formerly Summer Thymes, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley.

For more information please visit goldcountryservices.org or briarpatch.coop.