Continuing its reputation for supporting the community, BriarPatch Food Co-op has selected Gold Country Senior Services as its recipient of January’s Round Up At The Register program.
Customers of Briar Patch will have the opportunity to round up their purchase costs throughout the month, with collected funds being donated to GCSS. The organization is looking to open a new Senior Center in Grass Valley this year, and announced via press release that the center will be located at the site of what was formerly Summer Thymes, on Colfax Avenue in Grass Valley.
Gold Country Senior Services was founded in 1976 and seeks to support senior community members by way of its Senior Firewood Delivery program as well as its affiliation with Meals On Wheels, Community Café, and many other initiatives. The group’s mission is to aid seniors in health and in wellness.
Additionally, Gold Country Senior Services announced in December it would be partnering with BriarPatch’s PatchWorks Volunteer Program, and joined its list of nonprofit neighbors. The PatchWorks program began in 2020, with the co-op encouraging the community to donate time and talent to local nonprofit organizations.
Through PatchWorks, GCSS’s volunteers can now enroll in the program that will allow them a discount on groceries from the co-op after logging volunteer hours.
“We hope that by creating this opportunity, our amazing volunteers who give so much of their time and talents to our programs will reap the benefits,” said Leslie Lovejoy, Executive Director of GCSS.
“We are so thankful for this exciting new partnership and look forward to getting to know more people our community and getting them involved in our programs and goals.”
Members of Gold Country Senior Service’s Board of Directors will be present at BriarPatch on January 11 and 25, providing information and educating the public on their services. The group sees this as a way to meet members of the community and encourage the spirit of giving and volunteering.
For more information please visit goldcountryservices.org or briarpatch.coop.