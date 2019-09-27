Rough and Ready woman faces charges in connection with motorcyclist’s death

A Rough and Ready woman faces a vehicular manslaughter charge after a Highway 49 wreck left a motorcyclist dead, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities said Timothy Johnston, 38, of Grass Valley, died in the crash.

Destiny Marie Schwartz, 21, faces two felony accusations: vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence; and driving while under the influence and committing an act that causes injury to another, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Arrested Thursday evening, Schwartz remained jailed Friday under $75,000 in bond, records state.

Authorities arrested Schwartz after the 5 p.m. crash on Highway 49, near Cherry Creek Road, Officer James Cornwall said.

Driving a Ford Explorer south on Highway 49, Schwartz allowed the vehicle to drift right. She lost control of the vehicle when it struck a raised, concrete curb, which sent the Explorer swerving back and forth between the north and southbound lanes, Cornwall said.

According to the officer, the Explorer began rolling. It then collided with a northbound Honda XR Dual Sport motorcycle.

The Explorer came to rest on its side, blocking the northbound lane. The motorcycle stopped on the east shoulder, slightly north of the Explorer, the officer said.

Officers determined Schwartz caused the collision. She was under the influence of marijuana and possibly prescription drugs, Cornwall said.

Traffic was blocked or delayed for over an hour, he said.

