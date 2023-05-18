Staff Writer
Tom Nelson, vice chair of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) board will temporarily serve as chairman as the department handled the unexpected death of former Chairman Sheridan Loungway, during Tuesday’s board meeting.
“It is with deep sadness that the Board of Directors of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District announces the unexpected passing of long-time board member Sheridan Loungway on Sunday, May 7,” according to the RaRFPD.
Loungway had served on the board for over 20 years, most recently as board chairman. Prior to that he had served as a volunteer firefighter, according to the RaRFPD.
A moment of silence began Tuesday’s meeting.
Use of engines and necessary staff for a funeral procession from Hooper and Weaver to the Rough and Ready cemetery was approved by directors for the tentative date, May 19, according to Nelson.
No time has been set for the procession but details will be posted on the website when arrangements are made by the family, according to Doug Wittler, Director of RaRFPD.
The family has asked that the public respect the privacy of the family at the cemetery.
The use of the bay and kitchen at the RaRFPD was approved if needed, for a celebration of life if the family wishes, Nelson said.
“We have been in contact with the family and are respecting their privacy, Wittler said. “I walk in here and he’s not at his desk, it’s just not the same.”
Updates on the dissolution application from administration
Two applications were received by the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) in April. One application from RaRFPD for dissolution and one from PVFPD for annexation.
Recommendations were given at the April 20 joint commission meeting with LAFCo to include a clause asking for a property tax-sharing agreement between the Penn Valley Fire Protection District and the County of Nevada because the combined budgets of both districts would not cover the required expenditures to provide complete coverage for the new area, hence the request to renegotiate the share of the 1% ad valorem tax received by Penn Valley, according to RaRFPD’s website.
“There are still a lot of balls in the air,” Nelson said.
“Once the dissolution is complete, Nevada County would be designated as the successor agency while the annexation details are worked out. A successor agency assumes all the liabilities and revenues, meaning Nevada County would have to contract for services in the Rough and Ready area from neighboring fire districts for a fee,” according to the RaRFPD website.
LAFCo is going to be moving toward the June 22 date to initiate the dissolution process, according to an email Penn Valley Fire Protection District Chief Don Wagner received from SR Jones, executive officer at LAFCo.
Notifications regarding LAFCo’s recommendation will be going out to the residents of the district after a meeting slated for June 22; however, there is still a possibility that the date could be postponed to the end of July, according to Wagner.
“Negotiations are occurring within the county themselves,” Wagner said. “The county has hired an outside attorney to guide them…and they have had two meetings in the last two weeks.”
Sue Hoek, Nevada County Supervisor for District 4 has been in contact with RaRFPD but no movement has been made regarding tax negotiations at this time, Wittler said.
“[The county supervisors] would prefer that the dissolution and annexation all occur at the same meeting, Wagner said. “In other words, they want all the ducks in a row.”
“It seems like the county has dug in and has become partners in all of this,” Wittler said. “Based on how they are interfacing with us about how our finances are going. Since they would be the successor agency, they want to make sure all our bills are paid and how much money there is…I can tell they are taking that responsibility pretty seriously. They do want a clean hand off.”
“The county is trying to figure out: what does tax negotiations really mean?...Where can we find funding? Does it come from other districts? Does it come from the county?” Wagner said. “It seems like they keep finding more questions than answers.”
“We are trying not to delay this until July,” Bruce Stephenson, Chairman of the board for PVFPD said because a 30-day reconsideration period is legally mandated after LAFCo votes on the proposed resolution. “We have been working primarily through Sue [Hoek].”
“The primary goal is to keep staffing the station and to keep the station open,” Nelson said.
“We’re starting to dry out,” Wagner said.
With fire season approaching, CAL FIRE is assisting with staffing at local stations. There will be one engine at every station starting around June 5, according to Wagner.
A bulldozer will also be available and aircraft will be on base in Grass Valley Air Attack Base, including the Blackhawk helicopter according to Wagner.
Law enforcement partners have reported that along with fentanyl use in Nevada County, a new drug is appearing that is also an animal tranquilizer called Xylazine, also known as “tranq,” according to Wagner.
“It’s problematic because there is no way to reverse that medication,” Wagner said. “We can just support and manage the patient until the medication wears off.”
Other business
The potential sale of vehicle 5973 for $12,000 fell through, according to Nelson, but PVFD has assumed the loan on engine 5960 as of April and has approval from the RaRFPD board.
“We intend for that engine to stay here operated out of the station,” Nelson said.
The spaghetti dinners held every third Thursday are helping to fund staffing at the RaRFPD station and Wittler says he has received supplies from a local food bank for the upcoming events.
A copy machine is still for sale by RaRFPD for $500, according to Craig Ashcraft, Director for RaRFPD.
Secession Day Chili Cook-off planned for June 4
The Rough and Ready Secession Day Chili Cook-off is scheduled for Sunday June 4 and will include musical headliners, according to the RaRFPD website.
The annual event celebrates the 1850 secession and 3-month life of the Great Republic of Rough and Ready.
Nine teams will be vying for this year’s juried Best Chili title and visitors will have the opportunity to cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award.
The event will be held in downtown Rough and Ready and will begin with a free firefighter’s breakfast in the fire house beginning at 8:30 a.m. with members of the local Grange #795 doing the cooking and serving.
Donations, which are gratefully accepted, will be shared by the Grange and the RaRFPD.
At 10:30 a.m. musical entertainment will start and continue until 2:30 p.m., headlined by local favorites Brandon Dannals and The PK and Pray Band in alternating hour segments.
The town blacksmith, Hal Davis from the Empire Mine, will be heating up the forge in the historic Fippin Blacksmith Shop.
Vendors and crafters will be displaying their wares in the marketplace in front of the old Rough and Ready market.
At 11 a.m. Chili Tasting Kits will go on sale for $5.00 and at noon, as the judges meet to decide the winners.
Hot dogs, beer from Bullmastiff Brewing or treats from Coco’s Lazy Dog Ice Cream will be available.
Admission and parking is free. All proceeds benefit non-profit Rough and Ready organizations: The Rough and Ready Chamber of Commerce, Grange #795 and Rough and Ready Fire Dept.