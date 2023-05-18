RoughAndReadyFire-GVU-032123 - 1 (2).jpg

It is with deep sadness that the Rough and Ready Board of Directors announced the unexpected passing of Sheridan Loungway, who died on May 7. Loungway was the chairperson of the Rough and Ready Fire District’s Board of Directors, seen here with gavel in hand during a meeting in March.

 Elias Funez/efunez@theunion.com

Staff Writer

Tom Nelson, vice chair of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (RaRFPD) board will temporarily serve as chairman as the department handled the unexpected death of former Chairman Sheridan Loungway, during Tuesday’s board meeting.

To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mbooll-see@theunion.com.