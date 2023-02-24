A town hall meeting was held to discuss the possibility of closing the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District last night at the station.
Other options discussed were consolidating with Penn Valley Fire Protection District or contracting out services for Rough and Ready if it can no longer staff the fire station.
“The public has a good understanding of the financial situation we are dealing with,” Board President Bruce Stevenson said. “Both Penn Valley and Rough and Ready boards are on the Consolidation Committee, along with Sue Hoek, Nevada County Supervisor for District 4 and SR Jones from the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) to find a financial piece to solve the puzzle.”
The Consolidation Committee is still seeking funding, with the help of County Supervisors and LAFCo, to keep the fire station staffed.
LAFCo is working with Nevada County to find long term solutions such as changing the tax allocation factors, according to Stevenson.
“Tax allocation wouldn’t increase taxes that residents pay, it changes how what is already collected is allocated, or distributed to the district,” Stevenson said. “We are looking at grants as well, but they would only be a short-term solution.”
There was “not a lot of good news to share” with the approximately 100 guests who participated in a question and answer session for over 1.5 hours, in spite of the approaching storm, according to Stevenson.
The public is invited to the second of two meetings that will be held in Penn Valley at Fire Station 43 on March 8 at 6 p.m. Questions and comments can be sent to RARJOINSPV@gmail.com.
In attendance and mediating the event was Penn Valley Board Chairperson and committee spokesperson Bruce Stephenson. Tom Nelson and Doug Wittler, both members of the Board of Directors with the Rough and Ready Fire District, also attended, along with County Supervisor Sue Hoek and Penn Valley Fire Chief Don Wagner.