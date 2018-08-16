Rough and Ready Highway closed at Rough and Ready Road due to electrical wire

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

Dispatch saying AT&T will call them back with an ETA to address the low hanging phone cable across R&Ready Hwy at R&Ready Rd. Meanwhile County Roads crews are being sent in to see if they can help. R&Ready Hwy still currently closed. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 16, 2018

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

Last I heard, dispatch is still waiting for @ATT to pick up the phone. Until then, the low hanging phone line across Rough and Ready Highway, is keeping the roadway closed. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 16, 2018

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

Dispatch currently on hold with @ATT regarding low hanging phone line over Rough and Ready Highway at Rough and Ready. Road still closed until it can be moves. No ETA from utility. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 16, 2018

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Low hanging phone lines across Rough and Ready Highway. Determined not to be electrical wires after further inspection. Roadway apparently still closed. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 16, 2018

Location of the incident

2 p.m.

Rough and Ready Highway being closed at Rough and Ready Road for a low hanging electrical wire. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 16, 2018

Electrical hazard, per NCSO, wire hanging across roadway, Rough and Ready Road cross of Rough and Ready Highway. #theunionnow @TheUnion — Elias Funez (@Elias_Funez) August 16, 2018



