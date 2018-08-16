 Rough and Ready Highway closed at Rough and Ready Road due to electrical wire | TheUnion.com

Rough and Ready Highway closed at Rough and Ready Road due to electrical wire

UPDATE: 2:50 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:45 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.

UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.

Location of the incident

2 p.m.


Recommended Stories For You