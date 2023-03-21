A unanimous vote was taken yesterday to approve a resolution to initiate a long and structured process with the Local Agency Formation Commission (LAFCo) to consider dissolving the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (Rough and Ready Fire).
The vote to pass the resolution begins the application process to LAFCo to determine dissolution. It will then be in the hands of LAFCo and the process takes time.
Once a determination is made, there is a 30-day period by law before LAFCO can take action so that protest or reconsideration requests can be collected.
Voters and property owners would have to file a written protest that specifies their address, their registered voter name, or if they are protesting a property owner, their parcel number, according to SR Jones, LAFCo's Executive Officer in Nevada County.
LAFCo would collect those protests and evaluate them. If there is a sufficient number of protests, 25% of voters or property owners, then there has to be an election within the district.
“There will be an analysis of the proposal and we will be looking at funding options. The commission will then hold a public hearing. The public will be invited. There will be lots of advertisements for that public hearing,” Jones said.
The Rough and Ready Fire Board will continue to clear all debts, generate donations and fundraising events and work to fund staffing during fire season, according to Doug Wittler, Director of the Rough and Ready Fire Board.
The decisions and actions from LAFCo have requirements and timelines. If the LAFCo process for dissolution could happen simultaneously with an annexation, this would be ideal for residents.
Change, whether it be the dissolution of the station or some type of annexation, is not going to happen just yet.
“Our short-term goal would be to staff the station during fire season. Our long-term goal would be annexation or some type of reorganization and we’re working with LAFCo to see what that looks like,” Wittler said.
There are many balls in the air, according to Tom Nelson, Director of Rough and Ready Fire, and steps to take before the station closes its doors.
The neighboring fire districts have worked hard with Rough and Ready Fire to make sure that service is maintained for the Rough and Ready residents, according to Wittler who thanked all the fire chiefs in the room.
“I do have a concern of how quickly LAFCo can process this. I understand that things do have to take place. But there is a real sense of urgency, so anything that can be fast-tracked would be most appreciated,” Wittler said.
Residents attending the meeting expressed concerns about obtaining even basic homeowners fire insurance if the district is perceived to have less than full staffing.
“This is a big deal. The folks who live here want to know about it, but also your neighbors. The neighboring agencies are all ears," Jones said. “LAFCo’s job here is to make sure that all the agencies are informed and have an opportunity to weigh in on this.”
When one fire district covers an emergency outside the boundaries of its district because it can respond faster due to proximity, that district is not compensated financially.
Rough and Ready Fire covers approximately 300 calls to outside districts a year, and that will affect neighboring districts.
Penn Valley has been covering calls for Rough and Ready when the station was forced to eliminate shifts due to financial strain.
“We’ve already been picking up the C shift since back in July, so the station is only open ⅔ of the time,” Don Wagner, Fire Chief of Penn Valley Fire Protection District said. “Starting in another week, one more shift will be browned out, and it will be down to a third of the time that the station will be staffed here."
Coverage of Rough and Ready Fire has fallen on Penn Valley Fire, Grass Valley Fire and Nevada County Consolidated to respond to the calls.
"Something’s got to give in order to provide consistent coverage all the time,” Wagner said.
The financial crisis in the Rough and Ready Fire District is not isolated. Other special districts feel the strain of the 1% ad valorem from secured property taxes collected by the County. In addition, Nevada County is one of only six counties in the state of California that also share a percentage of Prop 172 funds with local fire districts.
When asked, “Are we the guinea pigs in all this?” by Sheridan Loungway, Chairperson of the Rough and Ready Fire Board, Jones responded that she recognized the Rough and Ready’s board as showing courage for taking a straight look at this situation.
“More like the canary in the coal mine. We’ve had consolidations in this county before. And sometimes those consolidations look a whole lot like a dissolution followed by a reorganization,” Jones said. “We’ve had situations where districts were severely challenged and consolidated, but not this severe. You guys have got me worried.”
A domino effect was another concern because if Rough and Ready dissolves, the impact on the rest of Nevada County would be felt.
“If we are a domino, we would like to disappear in place and not have an effect on other agencies. Even though obviously we are here to protect Rough and Ready, we do run ⅔ of our calls into neighboring fire districts, being Consolidated and Penn Valley,” Wittler said. “Even though we may disappear as a fire district, we want this to have as little impact as possible on the rest of Nevada County and the adjacent agencies.”
Historically, severe fires tend to burn through Rough and Ready, according to Wittler.
“Our goal is to have this station staffed during the fire season. Whether that be with Consolidation or with Penn Valley,” Wittler said. “They are working with us on trying to minimize the damage that it may cause other districts and all our homeowners.”
There are enough funds to pay off the costs of the fire station according to Wittler. Clearing all debt would be the best preparation for annexation.
“That is our goal to have no debt before we dissolve…The biggest debt we have is the building. It’s not that much, $230,000. At the end of the road, it has to stay whole and it has to remain a fire station,” Wittler said.
Efforts to continue fundraising such as spaghetti feeds, booths at the Nevada County fair, yard sales, and internet sales will continue. Officers for a fundraising committee will be selected at a meeting Wednesday night, according to Wittler.
In addition, campaigns for accepting donations from the community are in the works to keep the station staffed through the fire season.
The timing of LAFCO’s process and continued conversations with neighboring districts are crucial. Any fundraising efforts could contribute to making an annexation happen.
“I would think it would be final sometime after the fiscal year. I can’t see this getting in front of LAFCo before May,” Jones said. “And then another month would have to go by for protest and consideration. Only then could it become final, and that would be sometime after June.”
After Penn Valley holds its next board meeting on April 4, Rough and Ready will have another Town Hall meeting to share financial analysis with the community and show how the district will fulfill its due diligence before LAFCo reviews the options.
“The commission is going to be focused on service. It is going to want to see a plan in place that is going to assure that there is going to be coverage, or at least a plan for winding down the liabilities of the district failing a plan to provide service,” Jones said. “We are hoping very much that a coverage plan will come forward.”
