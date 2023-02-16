Staff Writer
Serious financial shortfalls are impacting fire service in Rough and Ready, and a town hall meeting will be held at the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District firehouse next Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m.
The potential dissolution of the Rough and Ready Fire Protection District (R&RFPD) is slated for discussion as well as exploring possible scenarios for the future of the R&RFPD. The firehouse is located at 14506 Rough and Ready Highway.
The town hall meeting is an effort to inform residents in Rough and Ready of the efforts that have been made to continue services and to gather input from the community before any decisions are made.
“No recommendations will be made to the board until after the town hall meeting on Feb. 22,” Director Doug Wittler said.
Flyers advertising the town hall meeting will be sent out through the four Firewise Communities within Rough and Ready and made visible in the Post Office according to Wittler.
A Consolidation Committee was formed in May of 2022 when the R&RFPD board realized that they would be in financial straits by the middle of 2023.
“We decided we should make a feasibility study with consolidation possible with our district to the west and east. We did go up and meet with the Consolidated Fire District, and made overtures and possibly merge with them, to see if that was going to be a good direction for us to go. We also went down to Penn Valley and asked them the same thing,” Wittler said. “What we found out was that we could not consolidate with Penn Valley without funding. The funding is still not secure… Unfortunately, our projection of when we will have to change our operational model at the station, as to how we conduct our business, is coming up as of June. June is the time when we will have to make some operational changes.”
Nevada County Supervisor Sue Hoek, representing District 4 also attended the regular board meeting on Tuesday night. Hoek will try to lobby the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to take action, according to Wittler.
“We had been hopeful and this is not a place we thought we were going to be. Measure V did not pass, and that was one place we would get some funding,” Hoek said. “You guys can send in a letter to the full Board. At first I thought we had until next November but it has been shortened up to June.”
The R&RFPD Board of Directors has explored various avenues to attract additional funding, including requesting financial support from Nevada County. To date, no funding has been secured.
“The County is not in the fire business. That is what I keep getting told,” Hoek said.
Hoek will attend the town hall meeting on Feb. 22 along with R&RFPD/PVFPD Consolidation Committee members, Board of Directors from both Penn Valley and Rough and Ready Fire Districts.
Discussions about who will respond to emergencies in Rough and Ready Fire Protection District are ongoing and include local fire districts as well as District 4 County Supervisor Susan Hoek and S.R. Jones, Executive Director of Nevada County Local Area Formation Commission (LAFCo) , according to the fire district’s website.
Jason Robitaille, Fire Chief for the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District, commended the efforts of the R&RFPD during the difficult times at the meeting on Tuesday evening.
“We are pulling for you. I’ll be honest, the reason why I came here… to support and also to clarify that moving forward, we want to be very transparent. We hope that is on both sides,” Robitaille said. “Moving forward, in what we can do to better serve the community. That’s what we are here for. Its service before self. That’s the philosophy I have, as well as my members.”
Upcoming events
Tonight, a free spaghetti dinner will be held at the R&RFPD inside the firehouse. Spaghetti with meat sauce, salad, and garlic bread will be served and donations are welcome.
Today boxes of Girl Scout cookies will also be dropped off at the firehouse for the local Girl Scout troops to pick up and distribute to customers.
Coffee and a free pancake breakfast will be held at the Rough and Ready grange located at 14550 Rough and Ready Hwy. on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 8 — 10 a.m. All are welcome to come and be served by Supervisor Hoek. Donations are welcome.
Updates on grants
The district did not receive a grant from the Nevada County Law and Fire Council because the district did not meet the requirements, according to Chairperson Sheridan Loungway.
“It was a good try,” Director Craig Ashcraft said.
A previous SPIN grant had remaining money left in it that is to be used for education and fire training. Battery operated generators that run for about four hours will be given out to community members as part of the allocated money.
“This particular grant is basically an outreach to the public for education and fire training… Part of that grant was that we were going to buy some generators for the older people to use during the power brownouts that we have, they can still run their Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy machines and other breathing apparatus,” Loungway said. “Before the fire season starts……we are going to go over to talk to the people who run the mobile home park, they seem to have trouble when they have the brownouts.”
Director Doug Wittler announced that the R&RFPD is currently looking to hire a new grant writer and that more grant money would help build that bridge to consolidation.