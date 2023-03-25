The Secession Day Chili Cook-off returns to Rough and Ready. After a three year COVID-related hiatus, the popular event will again help residents and visitors celebrate the rich history of the Great Republic. The festivities are co-sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce and the local Grange #795.
The celebration will be held on Sunday, June 4 and event organizers are inviting Chili Chefs and local vendors to participate. If you think your chili is the best in Nevada County, sign up and test your chili against other competitors. Juried and People’s Choice awards are offered. Win bragging rights and cash prizes. Competition is open to individual teams, businesses and community organizations. More information on event specifics will be provided as planning evolves.