Rotary work day at the fairgrounds

Submitted by Kathleen Shaffer

 

The recent snow storm caused a lot of damage at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, and as a result, volunteer help was needed to clean up debris. Members of the Grass Valley Rotary Club devoted a full work day of cutting up and cleaning up fallen trees and branches. The group also raked up thousands of pine needles. From left, pictured volunteers include Jessie Peeler, Tim McCall, Grass Valley Rotary Club President Kathleen Shaffer, Bob Long, Ryan Sykes, Patti Ingram Smith and Kathy Egenes. Not pictured are Fred Claessens, Sandra Barrington, Monty East, Jori Walker and Jonathan Walker.
Photo submitted by Kathleen Shaffer

