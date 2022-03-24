Rotary to honor first responders and essential workers Sunday
Five Nevada County Rotary Clubs’ “People of Action” awards this year will honor police, fire, health care, grocery and school workers — all of whom supported the community selflessly during the last two years of COVID-19, as well as facing challenging wildfires and storms.
The People of Action awards will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. The cost is $25 at the door payable by cash, check or credit card. Small plates will be served, and a no host bar will be available to purchase drinks. RSVP 530-802-6501 or ktsrrg@gmail.com.
The following individuals from various sectors will be honored:
Schools: Dan Frisella, Kelly Rhoden and Chris Espedal.
CalFire: Capt. Scott Eckman and Captain Sean Ryan.
Police: John Herrera and Zack Laferriere.
Sheriff’s Dept.: ZsaZsa Wied and Sam Brown.
CHP: Retired Commander George Steffenson.
Consolidated Fire: Nicole Long.
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital: Josh Sher, RN and Sue Urban.
Grocery stores: Justin Painter, SPD Markets; John Bivens, BriarPatch; Michelle Peregoy, BriarPatch and Chris Bullock, SaveMart.
Nonprofits: Kay Baker, Women’s Relief Society; Jan Hedman, Women’s Relief Society; Nicole Neely, Food Bank of Nevada County; Phil Alonzo, Interfaith Food Ministry.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Rotary to honor first responders and essential workers Sunday
Five Nevada County Rotary Clubs’ “People of Action” awards this year will honor police, fire, health care, grocery and school workers — all of whom supported the community selflessly during the last two years of…