Rotary to honor first responders and essential workers Sunday

Five Nevada County Rotary Clubs’ “People of Action” awards this year will honor police, fire, health care, grocery and school workers — all of whom supported the community selflessly during the last two years of COVID-19, as well as facing challenging wildfires and storms.

The People of Action awards will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center in Nevada City. The cost is $25 at the door payable by cash, check or credit card. Small plates will be served, and a no host bar will be available to purchase drinks. RSVP 530-802-6501 or ktsrrg@gmail.com .

The following individuals from various sectors will be honored:

Schools: Dan Frisella, Kelly Rhoden and Chris Espedal.

CalFire: Capt. Scott Eckman and Captain Sean Ryan.





Police: John Herrera and Zack Laferriere.

Sheriff’s Dept.: ZsaZsa Wied and Sam Brown.

CHP: Retired Commander George Steffenson.

Consolidated Fire: Nicole Long.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital: Josh Sher, RN and Sue Urban.

Grocery stores: Justin Painter, SPD Markets; John Bivens, BriarPatch; Michelle Peregoy, BriarPatch and Chris Bullock, SaveMart.

Nonprofits: Kay Baker, Women’s Relief Society; Jan Hedman, Women’s Relief Society; Nicole Neely, Food Bank of Nevada County; Phil Alonzo, Interfaith Food Ministry.