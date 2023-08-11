Rotary Screw Traps (RSTs) are specially designed sampling devices used to capture downstream migrating juvenile fish such as salmon and steelhead. They are large, cylindrical traps that float on pontoons. This October, two RSTs will be installed on the North Yuba River, one at Rocky Rest Campground at RM 25.6 and the other along Old Toll Bridge Road at RM 33.4. They will be there from October 2023 to May 2024. Public outreach events regarding safety around these RSTs will be held at the end of August in both Downieville and in Nevada City. These RSTs will be gathering data on how traps of this type perform on the North Yuba for future efforts conducted by the Yuba Salmon Study.

While they are important data gathering devices, RSTs can be dangerous to you and your loved ones—including your pets. You can easily enter the mouth of the rotating cone, become injured by the rotating wings, and even possibly get pinned underwater. With two of these devices going into the North Yuba River, it is important that you are aware of these dangers. Never swim or float near an RST and make sure your pets don’t go near them either. Do not climb on an RST, as this is dangerous and could possibly damage the RST. For more information on safe passage around these RSTs on rafts and kayaks, please visit YubaSalmonStudy.com/where-will-the-rsts-be-located.

About SYRCL: The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL, pronounced “circle”) is the leading voice for the protection and restoration of the Yuba River watershed. Founded in 1983 through a rural, grassroots campaign to defend the South Yuba River from proposed hydropower dams, SYRCL has developed into a vibrant community organization with over 3,500 members and volunteers based in Nevada City, CA. For more information, please visit: www.yubariver.org