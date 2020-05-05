Rotary Clubs provide $4,000 to food bank for COVID-19 relief

Two Nevada County Rotary Clubs, Grass Valley South and Penn Valley, have partnered with Gold Country Community Services (GCCS) to help the Meals on Wheels program in Nevada County. Funds raised by the two clubs were matched by a Rotary District 5190 grant, specially designed to provide community help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GCCS will receive $4,000 to help the program increase purchases of food and other supplies during this difficult time. Since the close of their Lunch Café, GCCS has more seniors in need of home deliveries, with current Meals on Wheels wait list now at 98 seniors. These wait list seniors, along with the regular Meals on Wheels clients, will receive increased deliveries during the stay at home orders.

“Our food costs continue to escalate as we adapt our menus — the increased need for ‘to go’ supplies, such as boxes and bags, have also impacted our funding,” said Janeth Marroletti, executive director of Gold Country Community Services. “We certainly welcome this timely help from these Rotary Clubs.”

All local Rotary Clubs support and help our community’s vulnerable population, not just during the COVID-19 pandemic but continually through local donations, volunteerism, scholarships and district grants for a wide array of public support and assistance. For more information on the work of Rotary Clubs in Nevada County, visit http://www.gvsrotary.org or http://www.pennvalleyrotary.org.