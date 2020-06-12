Rotary Club of Grass Valley teams up with Food Bank
The Rotary Club of Grass Valley collaborated with the Food Bank of Nevada County and Rotary District 5190 to secure much needed funding to support the Food Bank of Nevada County during the COVID-19 crisis. The Rotary Club of Grass Valley applied for a special district grant from Rotary District 5190 to support the COVID-19 efforts by the Food Bank. The grant combined with club matching funds, donations from members, and a generous donation from a Food Bank director helped to purchase a new power pallet jack.
“The Food Bank has seen the needs of its services go from 2,500 food boxes a month to 2,500 a week during this time,” said Marcia Salter, Rotary Club of Grass Valley president. “The new pallet jack will — and is — helping them tremendously in moving the food products around the warehouse and for loading the trucks to head to the various distribution sites in the county.”
The equipment did take time to arrive as it had to be placed in quarantine before it could be shipped to the Food Bank. It came at a most critical time and was put to immediate use by the warehouse crew.
