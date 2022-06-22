Rotary Club of Grass Valley South celebrates 20 years

Members of the Rotary Club of Grass Valley South celebrated their 20th anniversary of being an official chartered Rotary Club on May 24.

They celebrated in the Alta Sierra School Garden and were joined by the school’s garden master, Coco, her husband and two children. The club received a matching district grant to help the garden this year, with various projects including a green house, worm farm, garden tools, picnic tables and much more. The group is looking forward to its next 20 years of making a difference in this community.

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley South meets at 7 a.m. Tuesdays at Courtyard Suites, 210 N. Auburn St., Grass Valley. More information is at http://www.gvsrotary.org .

Rotary is a worldwide network of 1.4 million people who seek to unite and take action, making lasting change across the globe, in their communities and within themselves.

Source: Rotary Club of Grass Valley South

