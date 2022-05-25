 Rotarians pitch in | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Rotarians pitch in

News News |

Submitted by Kathleen Shaffer

 

The Salvation Army requested help from the Rotary Club of Grass Valley to organize their Clothes Closet so it could re-open to the community. Fourteen club members helped sort, size, and fold the donated clothing. Now the Clothes Closet can begin service on Wednesdays. From left, Rotary and Salvation Army volunteers include, front row: Kellie Gruenefeldt, Carrie Flores, Diana Hendry, Lisa Swarthout, Kathy Egenes and President Kathleen Shaffer. Back row: Kim Zwick, Wyn Spiller, Larry Faller, Tina Reynolds, Bob Long, Josh Robinson, Tim McCall and Salvation Army Captain Roger McCort.
Photo submitted by Kathleen Shaffer.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more