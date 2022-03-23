 Rotarians donate to relief efforts in Ukraine | TheUnion.com
Rotarians donate to relief efforts in Ukraine

Submitted by Kathleen Shaffer

 

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley recently presented a $1,500 check to ShelterBox, a nonprofit organization that helps provide safety and shelter to those in need. ShelterBox is affiliated with Rotary International, and this donation is earmarked for Ukraine. The check was presented at the Monday club meeting to Wyn Spiller, International Service Chair for Grass Valley Rotary. By the end of the meeting the club raised a total of $2,500 for Ukraine. Pictured from left are club President Kathleen Shaffer and board members Kris Stepanian, Kim Zwick, Heather Thorpe and Wyn Spiller.
Photo submitted by Kathleen Shaffer.

