Rose Market opens in Nevada City

Hannah Simmonds said that, since opening Rose Market in early November, running both a physical storefront and online shop has been a good way to connect with the community as she grows the business.

Rose Market’s downtown Nevada City retail space, which serves a dual purpose as a workspace for its online component, offers a selection of vintage and new clothing as well as sustainability-oriented products, home goods, and beauty products.

Simmonds said her love for vintage fashion, and the beginnings of the Rose Market brand, came in 2014 when she began a vintage styling business. In this business, she curated boxes of vintage clothing specifically toward a particular style, or individual client’s preferences, at one point in a pop-up event format as Simmonds traveled by camper with her merchandise.

“It’s interesting because that was not at all a marketplace, and I’ve now expanded more into something that’s more appropriate to be called Rose Market,” she said. “Maybe I saw this coming when I was doing that.”

Simmonds found that this venture didn’t take off the way she had hoped, so she worked in other capacities for several years, including in a bookkeeping role she held until recently, with the end goal of saving enough money to establish a retail space. She secured this space in July, and it has worked well for her so far, although she described the upstairs corner spot as sometimes difficult for people to find.

“I haven’t had a ton of people find me yet, but it’s definitely grown, and I think people that have found me have told their friends,” she said, adding that her in-person and online sales have been “pretty even.”

She considers the online component a key way to expand her market, targeting the interest of people in distant cities if there isn’t a strong enough market locally for some things in the shop.

She had her highest sales day so far last weekend on Small Business Saturday, about which she said, “It was really nice, it’s fun to see people really walking the walk and shopping locally. I hope they’ll continue to do so.”

On naming Rose Market, Simmonds said, “Something about it clicked with me. Rose is my middle name, and I’ve always loved roses, but I think it was something more about the sound and wanting to create a place that you want to be.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.