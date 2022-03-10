 Room to grow: Cashin’s Field housing project has late 2022 completion date | TheUnion.com
Room to grow: Cashin’s Field housing project has late 2022 completion date

Elias Funez
  

Construction workers have been hard at work on the Cashin’s Field housing development on Ridge Road, near Gold Flat Road and Highway 49 in Nevada City. The high density project is billing itself as upscale affordable apartment homes with one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans available, with an anticipated completion date of this coming winter.
Photo: Elias Funez
A telehandler forklift helps Sunseri Associates construction workers unload layers of sheetrock on the top floor of one of the units under construction at the Cashin’s Field housing development.
Photo: Elias Funez
A 65-foot rock wall being crafted by local stone mason Daniel Reinhart will give the Cashin’s Field project a local Nevada City touch when finished.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Cashin’s Field project is slated to be completed by the end of 2022, and ready for people to move in by 2023.
Photo: Elias Funez
Construction workers with Sunseri Associates out of Sacramento unload sheets of sheetrock Thursday at the Cashin’s Field project in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Traffic passes by the 51-unit Cashin’s Field housing development, which is labeled as affordable upscale workforce housing. The 4.6-acre development will have a community picnic and barbecue area.
Photo: Elias Funez
The Cashin’s Field workforce housing project is slated to be completed by the end of this year.
Photo: Elias Funez
Construction workers use a telehandler forklift to move material to the top floors of a unit under construction for the Cashin’s Field project off Ridge Road in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez

