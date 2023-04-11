Those who have been procrastinating on filing their 2022 taxes can breathe a little easier.

The filing deadline, which was already pushed to April 18 because of the weekend as well as Emancipation Day, has now been extended to October 16 for Nevada County residents and people who live in 40 other counties impacted by recent storms.

