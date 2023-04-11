Those who have been procrastinating on filing their 2022 taxes can breathe a little easier.
The filing deadline, which was already pushed to April 18 because of the weekend as well as Emancipation Day, has now been extended to October 16 for Nevada County residents and people who live in 40 other counties impacted by recent storms.
The extension is automatically approved, and one does not need to file for it.
The move was approved by Governor Gavin Newsom with the intention of giving people the ability to claim a deduction for disaster loss.
“As communities across the state continue recovering from the damage caused by the winter storms, California is working swiftly to help recovering Californians get back on their feet,” said Governor Newsom. “The state is aligning with the Biden Administration and extending the tax filing deadline in addition to the tax relief announced earlier this year.”
Taxpayers affected by the storms qualify for the extension to file individual and business tax returns and make certain tax payments. This includes: Individuals whose tax returns and payments are due on April 18, 2023, quarterly estimated tax payments due January 17, 2023, April 18, 2023, June 15, 2023, and September 15, 2023, business entities whose tax returns are normally due on March 15 and April 18, and PTE Elective Tax payments due on June 15, 2023.
The governor’s office said that when filing their return, taxpayers should write the name of the disaster in blue or black ink at the top of their tax return to alert FTB. If filing electronically, taxpayers should follow the software instructions to enter disaster information. If a taxpayer receives a late filing or payment penalty notice related to the postponement period, they should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated.
Connie Stone has been in the tax business since the 1970s and from her office in Grass Valley, she reiterated: “You don’t have to file an extension form unless you in live in a county that is not designated.”
Stone added that being prepared when you sit down to file your taxes is key, and some of the more challenging questions (like remembering or retrieving your adjusted gross income from the prior year) are put in place to protect the tax payer.
“The reason they want the adjusted gross income is they want to make sure you are who you say you are,” said Stone. “That’s a big problem tax authorities have that they’re trying to solve, by asking you for information only you would have. You do not want to go through the hassle if someone uses your information to file for a return. Your name and social security number are matched through electronic filing.”
Though tax payers have been given a six month extension, Stone said it’s best to get filed as soon as possible and to have it over with.
“The earlier (you file), the better,” she said. “Isn’t it better to owe and know? That’s the speech I give people when they say, ‘I don’t have the money.’ There are quite a few people who file for an extension, but my experience is that most people want to get it filed and done and have it off their minds.”
