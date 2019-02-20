Rona Cook & Carissa Cook Stroh: We would like to humbly thank you all for supporting Friar Tuck’s

Dear our customers and the supportive community of Nevada County,

For 46 years, our family has been at the corner of Pine and Commercial. To have a constant in your life for 46 years is no small thing. It is a lifetime. A lifetime of "the restaurant" being in our constant vocabulary, of amazing customers and employees, of smelling like fondue at the end of the day. A lifetime of having a home. After 46 years, the Cook family is selling Friar Tuck's Restaurant and looking towards a new season of life.

After very careful consideration, we found a family who holds the same love in their hearts that we (and you) have had in ours. After a lifetime of working seven days a week, Rona Cook is retiring. It is time for our family to move on and time for this restaurant to have fresh, new ownership.

We would like to humbly thank all of you for your love and support over all these years. Many of you have been with us since 1973. Many of you got engaged here, fell in love, met your best friend, had every birthday and celebration here and even took kamikaze shots with us on Tuesdays.

Thank you for letting us be part of your lives.

Thank you for sharing your celebrations with us. As you walk through the restaurant, you can feel all the joy that has been shared between these walls. There is a magical feeling here.

We invite you to join us and share your stories with us, over the next month, as we enjoy our last days with the restaurant. We will carry it with us forever.

In April, our new owners will be taking over the business. We have spent a lot of time making sure these are the right people. For us, this isn't the end of Friar Tuck's. It is just a new chapter.

We'd like to introduce the Paige family. Chad Paige has worked for us for over four years and came to us with over 20 years of restaurant experience. More importantly though, he has an infectious love and respect for this restaurant. Along with his parents, Ken and Donna Paige, they will assume ownership of Friar Tuck's with every intention of keeping the Friar Tuck's dream alive. They will need all the love and support that you have shown us.

We wouldn't have Friar Tuck's without all of you. We ask for your continued support through this transition. Thank you for everything.

We hope to see you on the other side of the bar.

Yours Truly,

Rona Cook & Carissa Cook Stroh