facebook tracking pixel Rollover snarls highway | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Rollover snarls highway

News News |

The Union staff
Nevada County first responders begin to clear a Honda Element from the southbound lane of Highway 49 after it was involved in a two car collision near the intersection of Old Downieville Highway.
Photo: Elias Funez

A two-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 49 north of Nevada City near Old Downieville Highway blocked both lanes of traffic for some time Tuesday morning before first responders could clear the scene.

Two were transported by ambulance, at least one with moderate injuries.

After the collision, which included contact with a tree along the south bound shoulder, a grey Honda Element wound up on its side in the southbound lane, and a white and red ’90s Ford pickup truck blocking the north bound lane.

A Ford pickup truck blocks the northbound lane of Highway 49 at Downieville Highway in Nevada City Tuesday morning. The highway was closed in both directions until patients could be transported and vehicles cleared from the scene.
Photo: Elias Funez
News

Rollover snarls highway

|

A two-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 49 north of Nevada City near Old Downieville Highway blocked both lanes of traffic for some time Tuesday morning before first responders could clear the scene.

See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User