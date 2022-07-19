Rollover snarls highway

Nevada County first responders begin to clear a Honda Element from the southbound lane of Highway 49 after it was involved in a two car collision near the intersection of Old Downieville Highway.

Photo: Elias Funez

A two-vehicle rollover collision along Highway 49 north of Nevada City near Old Downieville Highway blocked both lanes of traffic for some time Tuesday morning before first responders could clear the scene.

Two were transported by ambulance, at least one with moderate injuries.

After the collision, which included contact with a tree along the south bound shoulder, a grey Honda Element wound up on its side in the southbound lane, and a white and red ’90s Ford pickup truck blocking the north bound lane.