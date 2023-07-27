Staff Writer
Skaters, check your grip tape; cyclists, check your tire pressure. It’s time to roll for a good cause.
On August 5 & 6, nonprofit organization Boarding for Breast Cancer (B4BC) will hold its 19th annual Skate the Lake event in North Lake Tahoe.
With a course totaling 28 miles—or just eight, if you want to take it easier—Skate the Lake is one of B4BC’s largest annual fundraisers and thanks in part to its success, the org has raised $7.5 million dollars for breast cancer awareness and education since its inception in 1996.
“I am one of the co-founders—along with (Nevada City local) Tina Basich and Shannon Dunn—of Boarding for Breast Cancer,” said Lisa Hudson. “I am currently the executive director and president of the organization.
“We started in 1996, and we were all in the snowboard industry at the time; Tina and Shannon were professional snowboarders and I had a snowboard apparel company. A girlfriend of ours, Monica Steward, got diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 26. She had found a lump at 24, and was dismissed, saying she was too young and to just keep an eye on it. Then she went back the second year and it was twice the size, and again she got dismissed. And then the third year it was four times the size. They did a biopsy and it was stage four. We lost her three months later.”
Instead of feeling helpless surrounding the death of their friend, Hudson, Basich, Dunn and a few other friends rallied and held what would be the first event for B4BC at Sierra at Tahoe.
“Our intention was to raise awareness amongst young people (and) young women that breast cancer can impact them, and how critical it was for them to learn how to do a self breast exam and learn how to be their own advocate.
“We have education and prevention programs, which this event at Skate the Lake is one of our key prevention programs. We do education, prevention, and survivorship. Most of the year we are on the road with our traveling information booths, teaching young people how to do breast exams, and what lumps feel like, and the importance of early detection and also a healthy, active lifestyle. Statistics show that if you do 30 minutes of exercise three times a week, you actually reduce your breast cancer risk by 40 percent.”
Skate the Lake usually welcomes around 200 participants, and Hudson wants people to know that it is not a race. The large group—whether on bike, skateboard, roller skates, a scooter—stick together as a collective throughout.
“Anything on wheels,” said Hudson. “It’s a really great, family focused event. We start south of Homewood at Sugar Pine Point and we roll all the way up to Palisades to the village up there with hydration stops a long the way. And we wait for everybody along the way, so it’s not a race.
“We really encourage people to wait, take their time, enjoy the views of the Truckee River, and the lake. Once we get to Palisades, Bistro 22 there serves everybody lunch and it’s like an hour long break, then we cruise back down the last eight miles to the finish line at Common’s Beach in Tahoe City.”
This year on Saturday, August 5, B4BC will host a Community Celebration at Commons Beach, serving as a kick-off to the event and a chance to register and grab a goodie bag. Live music, yoga classes, BBQ, and music will liven things up, as will the silent auction and raffle.
The actual Skate the Lake begins Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m. and will conclude around 2:00 p.m.
Year round, Boarding for Breast Cancer holds educational and motivational events and workshops meant to further the organization’s mission.
“Summer is the skate events,” said Hudson. “In the wintertime we have a Love Your Peaks winter series that happens. We go to 14 different resorts across the country, we do some sort of on-mountain activation, everything from bank slaloms to races to rail jams to pink pokers runs. And then we also go to other people’s events, like the Dew Tour and the U.S. Open of surfing, and X-Games in the past. We go to other people’s events and have our education booth there as well,” Hudson said, emphasizing the importance of educating as many young people as possible about the importance of self exams, early detection, and a healthy lifestyle.
Hudson said that all of Boarding for Breast Cancer’s activities are not just for women.
“We find that anyone who has a connection to breast cancer—which unfortunately is so many people—that they’re out there skating or rolling, biking for their mom or their grandma or their aunt or their wife, or themselves; nine percent of men get breast cancer as well too. Just making young men aware of that so they know what they are looking for.”
Evidently, B4BC’s efforts are paying off. Hudson said it is not uncommon to meet a 30-year-old man who learned how to check for breast lumps as a goofy teenager, only to note years later that what he learned saved a friend or partner.
“(Skate the Lake) was started by our now-events manager Curtis Sterner and his friend 19 years ago when both of their moms were dealing with breast cancer,” Hudson said. “And later Curt approached us about getting Boarding for Breast Cancer involved. It is such a great event. And 28 miles is really hard to do, let alone on a skateboard or even on a bike. I think people get a lot of satisfaction in knowing that they are supporting the ones they love with breast cancer and they are helping raise money for our organization which is great too.”
Through all the fun, Boarding for Breast Cancer remains true to its intentions and does so in the memory not only of Monica Steward but for all those who lost their battle and those who continue to fight.
“When we lost Monica there wasn’t any education or awareness around it. It was your grandmother’s disease. So for us, part of our mission is making the conversation more accessible and approachable for young people. Early detection is definitely the key to beating and fighting this disease.”
For more information or to register for the 19th annual Skate the Lake event, please visit b4bc.org.