Rolf Kleinhans declares for county assessor

Rolf Kleinhans has announced his candidacy to run for the open seat of Nevada County assessor in the June 7 statewide primary election, a news release states.

Kleinhans is the chief fiscal and administration officer for the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. His knowledge of local property assessments, management experience and insight of county operations makes him uniquely qualified for the Assessor’s Office.

The assessor is both the manager of the office, and the administrator responsible to annually establish property values for tax assessment rolls.

Assessor Sue Horne will be retiring at the end of the year, and will not be running for a fourth term. Kleinhans is honored to have garnered the support of Horne for his candidacy.

“Rolf’s proven executive management experience in the Sheriff’s Office and his solid knowledge of our local real estate market prepares him to lead the Nevada County Assessor’s Office,” Horne said in a release. “I trust Rolf to be a strong advocate for our county taxpayers. Rolf will vigorously uphold Proposition 13 and all tax relief measures available to property owners, and I am proud to support Rolf as our next Nevada County assessor.”

Kleinhans, and his wife Karin, have been residents of Nevada County for over 25 years, and as past president of the Nevada County Association of Realtors he understands real estate and has experienced the fluctuations in property values.

Kleinhans is currently the president of the California State Association of Public Administrators, Public Guardians, and Public Conservators. He also serves as treasurer/secretary of the Management Employee Association of Nevada County. He has served Nevada County as an executive board member of the Economic Resource Council, chairperson of both the Sewage Disposal Advisory Group and Nevada County User Fee Committee.

“The citizens of Nevada County deserve fair and accurate property valuations, and I am committed to upholding Proposition 13,” Kleinhans said.

Source: Jeanette Royal