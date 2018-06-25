Roger Hager: ‘Highest and best’ use for whom?

Another 30 acres of open land goes under for a housing development. Grass Valley planners say "highest and best" use is a development.

"Highest and best" use. For whom?

The owner makes a load of money for sure. The City of Grass Valley makes a load of money in future taxes. The neighbors and the county lose, as a farm goes away.

"Highest and best" use. That term has transformed the area around Grass Valley from what it was, into what it is.

Roger Hager

Nevada County