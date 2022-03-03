Robbery suspects sought by Nevada County authorities

Nevada County authorities say robbery suspects remained at large Thursday after a man told them he was robbed this week of over $3,000 worth of items.

The robbery happened Tuesday off Chalk Bluff Road. The victim contacted deputies, providing pictures of the suspects’ vehicle and detailed descriptions of them, said Andrew Trygg, sheriff’s spokesperson.

“During the initial investigation, our patrol deputies were able to identify one suspect based upon the information that was initially provided by the victim,” Trygg said in a news release.

California Highway Patrol flew over the area, and authorities then gained a search warrant for a Jones Ridge Road home, where the suspects’ vehicle was spotted during a flight, Trygg said.

Detectives on Wednesday executed a search warrant on the property, finding an SKS rifle and other pieces of evidence, he added.





“A probation search was conducted simultaneously at another property within the city limits of Grass Valley by a detective from the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, as well as detectives from the Grass Valley Police Department,” Trygg said. “At that location, over $3,000 in stolen property was recovered. This recovered property was identified to be from the robbery that occurred on Chalk Bluff Road.”