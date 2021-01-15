Robbery suspect sentenced to 3 years after taking plea

A Grass Valley man was sentenced Friday to three years in state prison for his role in helping rob another man of cash and drugs.

Jerry Joseph Delgado, 32, had pleaded guilty to first-degree residential robbery in the March 26 incident, in which he stole items from another man. A burglary count was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

During an September hearing into the case held in Nevada County Superior Court, a Grass Valley police officer testified he had been dispatched to the scene of a reported robbery on Dorsey Drive.

The victim said two men, one of whom he identified as Delgado, had come to his apartment earlier that day to sell him methamphetamine, the officer testified. The two men later returned and Delgado stole $150, six cartons of cigarettes and a small wood box holding the meth the victim had just bought, while the other man punched him and then held him at knife point.

During Delgado’s sentencing on Friday, Judge Robert Tice-Raskin noted the plea agreement also called for dismissal of charges in two other cases. In one, Delgado was facing charges of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia on March 5. He also had been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of possessing drug paraphernalia after authorities said he lunged at another man with a knife on March 24.

Delgado, who has been in custody in the Nevada County Jail since March 27, has accrued 340 days of time credit, Tice-Raskin said.

